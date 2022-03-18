Feds commit over $13M for Embassy Commons affordable housing project

Ottawa will be providing over $13.2 million in funding for 72 affordable housing units in London.

The Embassy Commons building located at 740 Dundas Street will be operated by Indwell, a Hamilton based charity.

It provide affordable rent for those who have struggled with housing stability, usually linked to mental health issues.

The building will include accessible common areas with community kitchens, as well as outdoor amenity spaces.

"Indwell is proud to partner with the federal government to create new homes for Londoners seeking health, wellness and belonging. We are excited to begin welcoming tenants to our supportive community this summer." said Indwell CEO Jeff Neven in a statement.

(More to come)