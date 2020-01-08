LONDON, ONT -- Minister Ahmed Hussen was in London Wednesday morning to announce $130-million for two affordable housing projects in London.

Hussen is the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

He was joined by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and Mayor Ed Holder for the announcement.

In a statement Holder said, "There is likely no issue more pressing, no issue more important in London right now than that of affordable housing. Nearly 5,000 Londoners are on the waitlist as demand continues to rise."

The multi-residential buildings will comprise 420 units total, and will be located at 495 Talbot Street and 110 Fullarton Street.

