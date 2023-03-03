Feds and city bolster protection for neighbourhood at risk of Thames River flooding

A multi-million dollar investment in disaster mitigation aims to protect a north London neighbourhood from a threat posed by climate change.

Peter Fragiskatos, M.P. for London North Centre, and Mayor Josh Morgan announced a joint investment to raise and solidify the Broughdale Dyke.

The dyke runs along the south side of the Thames River from Kings University College to Richmond Street near Ross Park.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.6 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The City of London is contributing over $5.4 million.

Speaking on Friday, Fragiskatos said climate change has already devastated communities across Canada.

“London is not immune to this, so we have to prepare,” he added. “We have existing resources that guard against flooding in communities, but they need to be upgraded.”

The Broughdale Dyke protects 190 properties and municipal infrastructure from rising flood waters.

“Parts of this flood protection are over 100 years old,” explained Mayor Morgan. “We know these types of flooding events are occurring more often than expected.”

The improvements will allow the dyke to withstand a 250 year flood level.

Design for the project will begin this spring with an intent to start work in 2024.