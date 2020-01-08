LONDON, ONT -- Minister Ahmed Hussen will be in London Wednesday morning for an announcement on affordable housing.

Hussen is the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

He will be joined by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and Mayor Ed Holder.

The announcement will be at 10 a.m. beside 93 Dufferin Avenue.

