LONDON, ONT. -- Following a meeting at the London Muslim Mosque, the federal minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship described the work that’s underway to hold a National Action Summit on Islamophobia.

“Our government is taking the steps to convene that summit, obviously to have some intentional conversations with leaders from the Muslim community right across the country,” Minister Marco Mendicino told CTV News during a visit to London on Tuesday.

“Not just to talk about it, but to move forward with meaningful reform and take concrete action,” he added.

Leaders in the local Muslim community began calling for a summit shortly after the truck attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family and wounded a young boy on Hyde Park Road.

On June 23, Mayor Ed Holder and Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume issued a joint letter to the Prime Minister about the upcoming Emergency National Action Summit on Islamophobia.

The letter emphasized, “the need for urgent action is undeniable.”

No date has yet been set for the summit.

“I hope as soon as possible,” explained Mendicino. “my colleagues in government including Minister (Bardish) Chaggar are taking concrete steps to convene that summit.”

He adds that many voices are at the planning table.

“I know leaders with the NCCM (National Council of Canadian Muslims) and MAC (Muslim Association of Canada) are working very closely, but we’re also reaching out to grass roots organizations.”