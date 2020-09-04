LONDON, ONT. -- Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development was in London, Ont. Friday morning to discuss Ontario’s share of federal funding for the safe restart of schools.

Speaking outside of White Oaks Public School with London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and London-Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen, Hussen emphasized the importance of a safe return.

“Getting our kids to get back to school in a safe manner is important…it helps them to get ready for a changing world.”

He added that the priority is to do it in a way that keeps students safe, teachers safe, families safe and school staff safe.

On Aug. 26, the federal government announced that the provinces would receiving additional federal funds for the reopening of schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario’s share of the funds is $763.34 million, which is to be paid in two installments, one in the fall and the other in early 2021.

Fragiskatos added in a statement, “Parents deserve a government that prioritizes the well-being of their children. Teachers have the right to work in safe conditions. And the health of Canadian youth must remain a vital concern for all of us. While education is not a federal area of jurisdiction, COVID-19 continues to impact our communities and unconventional policy response are required to confront it.”

The funding is expected to help support “adapted learning spaces, improved air ventilation, increased hand sanitization and hygiene, and purchases of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.”