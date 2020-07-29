MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- New federal funding could see the return of some programs designed to help survivors of human trafficking.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced $19 million in funding to stop human trafficking and support those impacted by the practice.

The funding is part of a five-year National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking.

In May, the end of a five-year federal funding commitment forced the London Abused Women's Centre to end a program that had helped more than 3,100 women and girls who had been trafficked, prostituted, sexually exploited or were at risk.

A former sex trade worker, who had been helped by the London, Ont. program, shared her story with CTV News in hopes of restoring the service.

Shortly afterward, two London-area MPs, Conservative Karen Vecchio and the NDP's Lindsay Mathyssen, presented an open letter to the prime minister and other MPs calling for stable funding for women's organizations that serve those who have been exploited.

While the funding is good news, any projects that are in need of support will still need to apply through either Women and Gender Equality Canada or Public Safety Canada by Sept. 4.