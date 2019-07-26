

Marek Sutherland , CTV London





London West MP Kate Young announced an additional $23 million investment for the City of London courtesy of the federal Gas Tax Fund.

The additional funds, announced Friday morning, will double the expected contribution for 2019.

The city will use $4.5 million to complete installation of the Greenway Organic Rankine Cycle Engine at the city's Greenway Wastewater Treatment Centre.

The engine will use heat build up from within the plant to produce energy, which will power roughly 20 per cent of the treatment centre’s energy needs, saving thousands in electricity each year.