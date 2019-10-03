Featured
Feces smeared inside Delhi bank
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:25AM EDT
Provincial police are looking for those responsible for smearing feces inside the lobby of a bank in Delhi earlier this week.
According to police someone smeared feces throughout the lobby of a bank on Main Street in Delhi on Sunday September 29th.
Police are working on getting security footage in the hopes of identifying any suspects.
The OPP are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122.