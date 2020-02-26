LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 25-year-old man with manslaughter in the death of his three-month-old baby.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Boullee Street on March 16, 2019 for a 911 call about a baby in need of medical help.

The infant, who was in distress, was taken to hospital by ambulance but died three days later on March 19, 2019.

On Monday, following an 11-month investigation that involved the London police Major Crime Section, Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, the father was charged with manslaughter.

His name is not being released to protect the identity of the child.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on April 7.