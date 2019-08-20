

A father charged with first degree murder and his son who is charged with causing an indignity to a body will both appear in a St. Thomas court Tuesday.

On Aug. 12, OPP announced they had arrested and charged Chad Reu-Waters, 45, of Norfolk County with first degree murder.

Earlier this spring, Samuel Waters was charged performing an indignity to a human body.

Samuel Waters is currently free on bail with several conditions.

The remains were found in a fridge or freezer that was discovered on the bluffs along the edge of Lake Erie on May 6, 2019.

Police identified the remains to be that of then 33-year-old Ashley Max Domenic Pereira of Mississauga, Ont. Pereira, who was born in Uganda, disappeared on March 6, 2002.

The investigation remains ongoing.