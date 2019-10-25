LONDON, Ont. - The jury at the trial of two men charged in the shooting death of Jonathan Zak has started its deliberations Friday.

Justice Helen Rady wrapped up her charge to the jury before noon.

William Dwayne McDonald is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Zak. Thomas Lako is charged with manslaughter.

Zak, 29, was found dead on May 31, 2012 after emergency services received a call about a man in medical distress near a footpath that runs through Northeast Park near Boullee Street and Victoria Street.

Zak was shot to death and the Crown alleges it was a robbery gone awry. They say Zak was an innocent man in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Many of the Crown witnesses at the trial were reluctant to testify and jurors were told it will be hard to sort out the lies and perjury.

Lako’s lawyer George Grant also told the jury many of the witnesses were unreliable due to drug and alcohol consumption.