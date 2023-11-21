Fatal truck crash closes Highway 401 Tuesday morning
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning.
It happened in the westbound lanes between Norwich Avenue and Sweaburg Road.
The highway was closed in that section for several hours while police investigated, with traffic being re-routed through Woodstock.
At the scene, a transport truck could be seen in the ditch along the highway. The guardrails along that section had been knocked out.
Oxford County OPP Const. Patti Cote said they’re asking anyone who may have seen the crash to get in touch with them.
“At this point I don’t have any cause how that happened. But we are asking anybody that witnessed the accident to call us at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The transport truck did suffer significant impact at the front end, and as I say the investigation is still ongoing,” she said.
The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.
OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock. Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: OPP)
