

CTV London





Provincial police say fatal transport truck crashes are up 25 per cent since this time last year.

OPP officers are set to conduct a robust commercial motor vehicle enforcement campaign, with their latest traffic data fueling their resolve to reduce the number of transport truck-related deaths on Ontario roads.

As officers gear up for Operation Corridor on all major truck routes in the province, they are reporting 25 fatal collisions that involved a large transport truck this year.

The OPP has responded to a total of 3,047 transport truck-related crashes so far this year, with investigations pointing to the driver of the transport truck as the at-fault driver in a large number of the collisions.

"Poor driving behaviours and moving violations alone account for a large number of transport truck-related crashes every year,” says OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair.

“When other dangerous habits are thrown into the mix such as failure to adhere to vehicle maintenance, inspection and hours of service regulations as well as unsecured loads, it then becomes a question of when, not if more lives will be lost in serious transport truck collisions."

The OPP commends the many transport truck drivers who are committed to safe driving and other motorists who respect their space on the road and help keep Ontario roads safe.