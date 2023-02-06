Fatal snowmobile crash claims life of 28-year-old man

A 28-year-old Hanover, Ont. man has passed away following a snowmobile crash Saturday night.

South Bruce OPP officers, EMS and Walkerton Fire Department responded to the collision around 11:20 p.m. near Sideroad 10 south between the 6th and 8th Concessions in Brockton after receiving a 911 report about the crash.

First responders found the snowmobiler and performed lifesaving measures on the driver. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital.

The 28-year-old man from Hanover, Ont. succumbed to his injuries.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The initial investigation found the driver was operating a snowmobile on an OFSC trail when he left the trail and collided with a tree.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted.