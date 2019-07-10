Featured
Fatal single-vehicle crash northeast of Port Burwell under investigation
(CTV Barrie file graphic / Steve Wishart)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 5:20PM EDT
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Beach Lane in Houghton Township.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a passerby noticed a vehicle in the ravine that appeared to have been involved in a crash.
Police say a man was found inside the black pickup truck with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators it appears a Chevrolet pickup was westbound on Beach Lane when it left the roadway, hit some trees and travelled down into a ravine.
Beach Lane has been closed at First Concession Road ENR as the investigation continues.
The identity of the deceased is not being released pending next of kin notification.