Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Beach Lane in Houghton Township.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a passerby noticed a vehicle in the ravine that appeared to have been involved in a crash.

Police say a man was found inside the black pickup truck with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators it appears a Chevrolet pickup was westbound on Beach Lane when it left the roadway, hit some trees and travelled down into a ravine.

Beach Lane has been closed at First Concession Road ENR as the investigation continues.

The identity of the deceased is not being released pending next of kin notification.