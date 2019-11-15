LONDON, Ont. -- One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Perth Line 16 in in West Perth early Friday morning.

Perth County OPP along with EMS and fire crews responded to the scene around 6:20 a.m. on Perth Line 16 between Perth Road 163 and Perth Road 143.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Perth Line 16 is closed from Perth Road 163 to Perth Road 143 for the police investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.