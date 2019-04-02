

CTV London





South Bruce OPP are investigating after a commercial vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon that left the driver dead.

Police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Concession 10 Brant between Side Road 20 and Side Road 25 in the Municipality of Brockton.

It remains unclear what direction the vehicle was travelling in and OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash. The Ministry of Labour has also been notified.

There was no one else in the commercial vehicle at the time of the collision.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Concession 10 Brant, between Side Road 20 and Side Road 25 is closed as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.