LONDON, ONT. -- With another long weekend ahead, drivers are reminded to slow down and take it easy on the roads as fatal collisions surpass 200.

As the annual Operation Impact campaign begins this weekend, the OPP have released information on collisions to help Ontario drivers understand how important it is to slow down.

To date, this year OPP has responded to 209 fatal motor collisions killing 224 people. Of those fatal crashes, nine of them took place in Huron County with four in Lambton County.

Of the 209, 155 drivers were killed, 33 were passengers, and 36 were pedestrians.

Speed tops the list of preventable road fatalities which has been linked to 41 deaths. OPP have laid out just under 7,000 racing and stunt driving charges.

OPP also remind drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelts as it was linked to 40 deaths to date this year.

Drug/alcohol-impaired drivers have been linked to 35 deaths and 37 were linked to inattentive drivers.

OPP will have high visibility patrols on the streets this weekend and throughout Operation Impact, which runs from Friday until October 12.