At least 10 police cruisers have been reported on scene of a serious incident in the town of Exeter tonight.

It is taking place on Simcoe St.

Police have not yet commented, but witnesses have told CTV News a shooting may have occurred.

An employee at a pizza restaurant near the scene says she heard a noise earlier tonight, others identified as a gunshot or shots.

The woman stated, “It didn’t sound like a gunshot, but I definitely heard the noise, as I had just stepped outside”.

A call to Huron County Ambulance failed to get more details early tonight, as a Supervisor said, repeatedly, they “won’t comment on an ongoing police investigation”.

CTV London reporter Scott Miller will be at the scene shortly.