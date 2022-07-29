Fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the east end of the St. Thomas city limits Thursday night.
“We got a call for a two-vehicle MVC, motor vehicle collision, then an update that it involved a motorcycle vs a car,” said Central Elgin Fire Chief Raymond Ormerod.
At the scene on Elm Street near Coulter Avenue, a motorcycle is in pieces while an SUV sits idle.
OPP confirm the bike was travelling west bound on Elm Street when it collided with an SUV turning left onto Coulter Avenue.
OPP, Central Elgin Fire and EMS responded to the call on Elm Street just before 9 p.m.
The driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries, however OPP confirm the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The crash happened the same day Western Region OPP held a news conference to talk about the “dramatic” in crease in serious and fatal motorcycle crashes.
