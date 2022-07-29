Fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the east end of the St. Thomas on Thursday, July 29, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the east end of the St. Thomas on Thursday, July 29, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

Russia says shelling killed dozens of Ukrainian POWs

Russian-backed separatists said Friday that a Ukrainian attack with U.S.-supplied missiles on a separatist eastern region hit a prison and killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured in Mariupol. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Ukraine.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver