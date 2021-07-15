MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 44-year-old man has died in an industrial accident on Townline Road in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to Marwood International just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday for a serious workplace incident.

Oxford County OPP say an employee died after he became trapped under a steel coil.

He has been identified as James Klein, 44, of Norfolk County.

Marwood International is an auto parts manufacturer.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in and is investigating.

- With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan and Jim Knight