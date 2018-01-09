

CTV London





London police continue to investigate a collision involving a train and a sidewalk snowplow that killed the plow operator.

The incident took place at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the city of London confirmed that the victim was an employee contracted to remove snow for the municipality.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

London police and CN continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

On Wednesday, CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis issued the following statement:

"A eastbound train was stopped in London yesterday following a tragic incident at the Colborne Street crossing involving a northbound snow plow. Our initial investigation shows the active warning devices at the Colborne crossing were working properly and that the train horn was sounded."

The tracks have since reopened.