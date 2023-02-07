Fatal fire under investigation on Dundas Street

London police officers and fire officials are investigating after a fatal fire in the east end of the city Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a working fire at a residence in the 2000 block of Dundas Street around 5 p.m.

Police say a woman was located and removed from the residence. The woman was transported to hospital by paramedic services with life threatening injuries, but succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Members of the London Fire Department extinguished the fire. London firefighters responded to a fire on Dundas Street in London, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (London Fire Department)

The investigation was assigned to members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit, with assistance of members of the Major Crime Section, London Fire Department, Office of the Fire Marshal, and chief coroner.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.