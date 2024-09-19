LONDON
London

    • Fatal fire being investigated in London

    London fire crews worked to put out a blaze in the city on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: London fire/X) London fire crews worked to put out a blaze in the city on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
    A fatal fire in London is being investigated.

    Around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive near Admiral Drive.

    Members of London fire were able to put out the blaze but did find a person inside, deceased.

    The investigation is being run by police, Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the Chief Coroner.

    Damage is estimated around $500,000.

    Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

