Fatal fire being investigated in London

A fatal fire in London is being investigated.

Around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive near Admiral Drive.

Members of London fire were able to put out the blaze but did find a person inside, deceased.

The investigation is being run by police, Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the Chief Coroner.

Damage is estimated around $500,000.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.