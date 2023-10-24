LONDON
London

    • Fatal farm incident in Middlesex County

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    One person has died following what is described as a farming fatality in Thames Centre.

    Around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, police, fire and EMS responded to a rural property on Oliver Drive for a report of an incident involving a farm vehicle.

    According to police, a person operating a tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene, “As the result of a mishap in a woodlot.”

    OPP say the investigation is complete, no charges will be laid and there will be no further action from police.

