Fatal farm incident in Middlesex County

One person has died following what is described as a farming fatality in Thames Centre.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, police, fire and EMS responded to a rural property on Oliver Drive for a report of an incident involving a farm vehicle.

According to police, a person operating a tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene, “As the result of a mishap in a woodlot.”

OPP say the investigation is complete, no charges will be laid and there will be no further action from police.