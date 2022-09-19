Fatal crash victim identified by OPP
A 79-year-old Delhi woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Tillsonburg.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oxford OPP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Simcoe Street.
According to police, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Simcoe Street and Mall Road and the driver of one vehicle was transported to a trauma hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver, Mary Camilleri later died as a result of injuries from the collision.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution, with no injuries reported.
The roads were closed for several hours while the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) assisted the OPP with the investigation.
