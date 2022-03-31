Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.

OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE) OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021

In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history

After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver