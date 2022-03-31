Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.

Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Highway 86 near Road 178 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One person was eventually transported by Ornge Air Ambulance.

The highway is closed between Johnston Line and Molesworth Line for the investigation.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.