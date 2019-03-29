

CTV London





OPP are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash at Oxford Road 6 and Foldens Line in southwest Oxford.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10 a.m. Friday for crash involving a transport truck and a sedan.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP Traffic Technical Collision Investigators have been called to assist at the scene.

The intersection has been closed for several hours and police are asking drivers to respect the road closures.