Fatal crash north of Simcoe
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash north of Simcoe.
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 24 was closed between Windham Road and 13th Street west for about six hours and has since reopened.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Spring storms brewing, set to bring snow and rain to central and Eastern Canada
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
'A significant overreach': Canada housing plan draws provincial pushback
Jurisdictional jousting has begun over federal funding for housing projects as provincial leaders tell the Trudeau government to stay in its lane.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
NEW 'It's just so dangerous': The travellers who will, and won't, fly on a Boeing 737 Max
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
Power outages, school closures as snow hits Quebec
There are more than a quarter of a million homes without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
Cruise ship stuck in Spain will resume sailing after Bolivian passengers with visa problems removed
A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said.
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
Measles identified in Ontario adult who recently travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
-
-