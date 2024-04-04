LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash north of Simcoe

    A section of road was closed north of Simcoe on April 3, 2024 while OPP investigated a fatal crash. (Source: Google) A section of road was closed north of Simcoe on April 3, 2024 while OPP investigated a fatal crash. (Source: Google)
    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash north of Simcoe.

    Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Highway 24 was closed between Windham Road and 13th Street west for about six hours and has since reopened.

