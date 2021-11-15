Fatal crash north of Dashwood, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

One person has died after a head-on crash just north of Dashwood on Monday, according to police.

Huron County OPP were called to the scene on Bronson Line between Pepper Road and MacDonald Road just before 12 p.m. on Monday afternoon after an SUV and pickup truck collided head on.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital and one was later pronounced dead. The injuries sustained by the other driver are undetermined at this point.

Bronson remains closed between Zurich-Hensall Road and Highway 83. Driver are asked to use an alternate route to avoid delays.