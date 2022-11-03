Fatal crash near Ingersoll

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.

