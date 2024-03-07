LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash involving tractor in Perth County

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Perth County.

    It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday between Stratford and Tavistock when a tractor left the roadway on Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112.

    The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    According to OPP, Line 29 remains closed between Road 111 and Road 112 for the investigation.

    More details will be provided when they become available. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News