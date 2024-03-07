Fatal crash involving tractor in Perth County

One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Perth County.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday between Stratford and Tavistock when a tractor left the roadway on Line 29 between Road 111 and Road 112.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to OPP, Line 29 remains closed between Road 111 and Road 112 for the investigation.

More details will be provided when they become available.