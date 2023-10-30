Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County

One person has died after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a cyclist.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalkfe.

The cyslist, a 37-year-old man from Adelaide-Metcalfe, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation

Egremont Drive between Centre Road and Robotham Road was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.