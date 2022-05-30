Fatal crash in South Bruce

A stretch of road in South Bruce has reopened following a fatal crash over the weekend.

According to OPP, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 9 in Carrick Township. Police say it involved an SUV, pick-up truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Highway 9 was closed between Side Road 30 and Side Road 35 for several hours, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.