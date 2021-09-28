Fatal crash in Lambton Shores
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash north of Forest, Ont. early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Lakeshore Road between Proof Line and Fuller Road shortly after 8 a.m.
OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
The identify of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Further details are expected to be provided when they become available.
