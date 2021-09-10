Fatal crash in Lambton County

Exeter, Ont. -

One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Lambton County, according to police.

Just after 8 a.m., police and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Marthaville Road and Aberfeldy Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township.

As a result of the collision, police say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while a third person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision and the intersection is expected to remain closed most of the day.