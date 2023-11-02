Fatal crash in Bruce County

OPP in Bruce County are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened Wednesday around 5:18 p.m. on Highway 21 near Underwood — Kincardine fire and EMS also responded to the call to find two vehicles involved.

According to police, one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 21 was closed at the scene but has since re-opened to traffic.