LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in Bruce County

    OPP in Bruce County are investigating a fatal crash.

    It happened Wednesday around 5:18 p.m. on Highway 21 near Underwood — Kincardine fire and EMS also responded to the call to find two vehicles involved.

    According to police, one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

    The other driver was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

    Highway 21 was closed at the scene but has since re-opened to traffic. 

