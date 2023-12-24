Fatal collision on Highway 6 involved pedestrian: Grey Bruce OPP

A fatal collision that claimed the life of one person early Saturday morning involved a pedestrian, Grey Bruce OPP said in an update on Sunday.

As previously reported by CTV News London, at approximately 5:41 a.m. on Dec. 23, Grey Bruce OPP responded to the scene of a serious collision on Highway 6 in Springmount.

Police said that initial reports indicated a vehicle had struck a pedestrian, and the pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the crash.

OPP, EMS and fire crews responded, and a 47-year-old individual from South Bruce Peninsula was transported to Brightshores Health System where they were pronounced deceased.

Highway 6 north from Springmount to Grey Road 17 remained closed while reconstructionists from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team investigated, but the highway has since been re-opened.

Grey Bruce OPP is asking anyone who was driving in the area with dashcam or has information related to this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is still ongoing.