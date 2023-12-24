LONDON
London

    • Fatal collision on Highway 6 involved pedestrian: Grey Bruce OPP

    OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo) OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo)

    A fatal collision that claimed the life of one person early Saturday morning involved a pedestrian, Grey Bruce OPP said in an update on Sunday.

    As previously reported by CTV News London, at approximately 5:41 a.m. on Dec. 23, Grey Bruce OPP responded to the scene of a serious collision on Highway 6 in Springmount.

    Police said that initial reports indicated a vehicle had struck a pedestrian, and the pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the crash.

    OPP, EMS and fire crews responded, and a 47-year-old individual from South Bruce Peninsula was transported to Brightshores Health System where they were pronounced deceased.

    Highway 6 north from Springmount to Grey Road 17 remained closed while reconstructionists from the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team investigated, but the highway has since been re-opened.

    Grey Bruce OPP is asking anyone who was driving in the area with dashcam or has information related to this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

    The investigation is still ongoing. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NORAD ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along

    As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News