Fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.
A section of Perth Line 86 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday evening.
According to a tweet from OPP, police say that Perth Line 68 between Road 175 and Road 176, located northwest of Listowel was closed for about five hours.
The number of vehicles involved in the collision or the status of any other passengers remains unknown — the cause of the crash is also hasn't been released by police.
Officers continue to investigate.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cities facing housing supply crisis, Re/Max report says
A new report from Re/Max says housing supply in Canadian cities have seen continuous declines in the last decade and could reach a 'crisis point' if policymakers don't take urgent action to increase inventory.
Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'
A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate 'embarrassing for the sport.'
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
'A little like Game of Thrones': How the Royal Family came to rule
King Charles III can trace his lineage back through centuries of bloody wars and brutal power struggle to 1066 when William the Conqueror took the throne. CTVNews.ca takes a deep dive into the House of Windsor and how the Royal Family came to rule.
Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Heinz among brands that may need to update packaging after Queen's death
Over 600 companies in the U.K. were granted Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to proudly display the Royal coat of arms on their advertisements and packaging. But after the Queen's death, these companies may soon need to update their packaging.
Sexual assault reported in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London on Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service told CNN.
Mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths of 3 kids
A mother charged with drowning her three children at New York's Coney Island beach was arraigned on murder charges Friday, U.S. authorities said.
Court rules in favour of Texas censorship law targeting Twitter, Facebook and other social media
A U.S. appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly US$517K
A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sold at auction for US$176,775.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
Windsor
-
Windsor dog owner sees light at the end of the tunnel after legal battle
Separated from his black Newfoundland dog going on four years now, Greg Marentette is feeling better about his chance of being reunited with Lemmy.
-
Holy Names high school cleared by police after bomb threat investigation
Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School has been cleared after a bomb threat investigation. Officers were called to the school at 1400 Northwood Street at 11:09 a.m. on Friday, but around 2 p.m., police say staff and students were able to return to the school.
-
Photo tributes to Queen Elizabeth unveiled at Windsor City Hall
Windsor’s City Hall is displaying portraits of Queen Elizabeth II in memoriam and for the funeral that will take place on Sept. 19. In addition, the public can view rare photos, newspaper clippings and other historical artifacts at Museum Windsor’s Francois Baby House — both exhibits are to celebrate the Queen's 70 year reign on the British throne.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents allege group of kids is 'terrorizing' their neighbourhood
Several residents in a Barrie neighbourhood are calling on the police to hold a group of youths and their parents accountable amid allegations of harassment, threats and assault.
-
Wasaga Beach kindergarten class receives letter from Her Majesty
A kindergarten class in Wasaga Beach opened an exciting piece of mail, perhaps a part of history, when it received a letter from Buckingham Palace just days after the Queen's passing.
-
Vehicle towed away after driver charged for speeding more than 2x limit: OPP
An OPP officer allegedly clocked the driver travelling more than double the posted limit while on patrol in Dufferin County.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new digital video board
There's a new state-of-the-art video board at the Sudbury Arena for Wolves fans to enjoy once the season resumes. The organization says this is top of the line when it comes to video boards in the Canadian Hockey League. But it was a message from the team's owner that had some wondering what his future intentions might be.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
Funnel cloud spotted over northern First Nation community
Amateur video captured by Felicia Shawanada shows a funnel cloud in the skies above Atikameksheng Anishnawbe west of Sudbury on Sept. 13.
Ottawa
-
Fatal stabbing at Ottawa's St. Laurent Centre
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa renters see double-digit increase in rent rates, report says
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 13.9 per cent in August from August 2021 to $1,820 a month, according to Rentals.ca.
-
First responders recall the moments they found Elisabeth Salm badly beaten in 2018
Testimony continued Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Elisabeth Salm, the 59-year-old Ottawa librarian who was found badly beaten in 2018. Salm later died in hospital.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
Toronto police identify 19-year-old killed in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Poilievre victory seen as good news for Conservative Party of Quebec
Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to lead the federal Tories bodes well for the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is running in the provincial election on similar messages, analysts say.
-
Youth convention and transportation on the leaders' agenda on the Quebec campaign trail
On Saturday, day 21 of the election campaign, some leaders are taking the opportunity to sweeten their beaks in creameries, as well as speak on topics related to transportation and language and culture.
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Demand for service outstripping resources': Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers are struggling to keep up as call volumes rise, and a public survey presented to the police board is showing the impact on citizens.
-
Winnipeg looks to add 16 new zero-emission transit buses to fleet
Winnipeg transit is about to become more environmentally friendly.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
-
Motorcyclist dead in northwest Calgary crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northwest Calgary on Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Video shows Edmonton police officer pushing woman to the ground
A video shows a police officer shoving a woman to the ground, but Edmonton police say there are no grounds for an investigation.
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Former Alberta Human Rights Commission chief to sue province over dismissal
Alberta's former Human Rights Commission chief will be taking legal action for what his lawyer says was an "unjust" termination.
Vancouver
-
'I'm scrambling every second': Parents still trying to find daycare ahead of school closures Monday
At Curious Kids Children's Centre in Aldergrove, they will honor the life of the Queen in their own way Monday. The daycare is choosing to stay open even as many daycares shut down Monday to mark a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Candidates to use non-English names on Vancouver ballots after judge punts challenge
Vancouver civic election candidates who submitted nomination papers with names written in non-Latin script such as Chinese and Farsi will have those names included on the ballot.
-
Canadian homebuyers still happy with pandemic home purchases, survey reveals
With the real estate market slowing down, Andrea Rozenberg, who bought her False Creek condo during the pandemic, says she has no regrets.