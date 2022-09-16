Fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.

A section of Perth Line 86 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday evening.

According to a tweet from OPP, police say that Perth Line 68 between Road 175 and Road 176, located northwest of Listowel was closed for about five hours.

The number of vehicles involved in the collision or the status of any other passengers remains unknown — the cause of the crash is also hasn't been released by police.

Officers continue to investigate.