LONDON, ONT. -- First responders are currently on scene at a two-vehicle fatal crash that has taken place on McNaught Line south of Cranbrook Road.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. this morning Huron County OPP, the Perth County Paramedic Services and Grey Township Fire Department responded to a call involving a school bus and a minivan on McNaught Line.

OPP say the school bus was northbound when it collided with a southbound minivan.

The lone driver of the minivan was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the school bus has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers on the school bus.

McNaught Line (Huron County Road #19) will be closed between St. Michael's Road and Cranbrook Road for the next several hours as police continue to investigate.

More details to come.