One person has died following a collision involving two tractor trailers and a vehicle north of the city early Friday morning.

The collision, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and Fallon Drive, east of Lucan.

Middlesex County OPP say a vehicle on Fallon Drive collided with a northbound transport, and then another, southbound transport became involved in a secondary collision.

Fallon Drive is controlled by stop signs, while Highway 23 is a through road.

Highway 23, or Mitchell Line, was closed from Observatory Drive to Breen Drive, while Fallon Drive was closed between Roman Line and Stonehouse Line.

All roads had reopened as of 3 p.m.

The deceased driver of the vehicle has been identified as 50-year-old Erin McComb of Lucan, Ont.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.