One person has died following a collision involving two tractor trailers and a vehicle north of the city early Friday morning.

Highway 23, or Mitchell Line, runs near Lucan and is closed between Observatory Drive and Breen Drive.

Fallon Drive is also closed in the area between Roman Line and Stonehouse Line.

The collision, which occurred at 6:30 a.m. is where Mitchell Line and Fallon Line intersect.

Police say a transport and vehicle collided, and then a second transport collided as well.

One person has died, but police are withholding more information until next of kin are notified.