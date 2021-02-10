LONDON, ONT. -- A collision at an intersection across from Bluewater Health and Hanna Memorial Public School in Sarnia, Ont. has turned fatal.

Sarnia police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the single vehicle crash at the intersection of Russell Street and Maria Street.

As a result Russell Street will be closed between Maria Street and George Street which will impact access the hospital as well as Hanna Memorial School via Russell Street.

Police say the closure is expected to last the majority of the day.

Due to the investigation on the property, Hanna Memorial School will be closed for the day and students will learn remotely.

The school is expected to open Thursday.

Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.