Fatal collision in St. Thomas; Talbot Street at Caso Crossing closed for investigation

The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) is investigating a fatal collision.

Talbot Street at Caso Crossing remains closed as STPS conduct their investigation. Forensic photographers were on scene to assist with the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking any witnesses to please contact them at 519-631-1224.

More details will be provided once they become available.