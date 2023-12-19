LONDON
London

    • Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

    First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.

    The incident between an SUV and a pickup truck happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thames Road and Parkhouse Drive.

    Police said the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, the 63-year-old of southwest Middlesex died as a result of their injuries.

    The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

    Roads leading to the intersection were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    No further details are available at this time.

