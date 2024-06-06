Fatal collision east of London

One person has died and another was sent to hospital after a crash east of London Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to Shaw Road in Thames Centre for the report of the two-vehicle crash.

According to police, one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and a second driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shaw Road was closed between Dundas Street and Trafalgar Street for several hours while police investigated.

The road has since reopened.