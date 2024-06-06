LONDON
London

    • Fatal collision east of London

    A fatal collision occurred on Shaw Road on June 6, 2024. (Source: Google Maps/CTV London graphics department) A fatal collision occurred on Shaw Road on June 6, 2024. (Source: Google Maps/CTV London graphics department)
    Share

    One person has died and another was sent to hospital after a crash east of London Thursday afternoon.

    Around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to Shaw Road in Thames Centre for the report of the two-vehicle crash.

    According to police, one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and a second driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Shaw Road was closed between Dundas Street and Trafalgar Street for several hours while police investigated.

    The road has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News