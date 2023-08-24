Fatal collision due to flooding from ‘unprecedented storms’

One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, OPP say.

Middlesex County OPP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the collision on Dundonald Road around 10:08 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the roadway collapsed underneath the truck, resulting in the collision. Water levels on the road were very high, as storms with heavy rainfall passed through the area.

Police say the driver of the transport, a 59-year-old of Mississauga and lone occupant, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and to all the first responders that were involved last night,” OPP Const. Jeff Hare said in an update posted to social media.

Dundonald Road after collision in Middlesex County, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Hare said Dundonald Road will be closed for the next few weeks as road crews repair the damage between Buttonwood Drive and Carolinian Drive.

“Last night we had some unprecedented storms come through and the flooding was, according to what some people are saying around here, monumental,” he said.

Other roads will be shutdown due to flooding and washed out roads, he said. Police are asking for patience as roads are fixed.