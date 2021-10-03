Fatal collision closes westbound lanes of Highway 401

Windsor, Ont. -

One person has died and another transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a vehicle and transport truck collided on Highway 401 in London.

Around 10:43 a.m. on Sunday police, paramedics and the fire department responded to the collision at Colonel Talbot Road North.

In a video posted to the OPP West Region’s twitter, acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

“I just wanted to extend our sincere condolences to everyone that’s been affected by this tragedy, to all family members and friends of the deceased as police officers are knocking on your door,” he says.

Sanchuk says the transport operator was not injured.

The westbound lanes of the 401 from Colonel Talbot Road North to Wonderland Road are expected to be closed for at least four hours as police investigate the crash.

“I’d also be remiss if I didn’t thank our Middlesex-London paramedic services and our London fire department that arrived on scene and all the witnesses that stopped to provide some assistance,” Sanchuk said.

Sanchuk says police are seeking witnesses who saw the collision or any motorists with dash cam that may have captured the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.