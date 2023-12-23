LONDON
London

    • Fatal collision closes section of Highway 6 Saturday morning

    Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

    Motorists are being asked to avoid a section of Highway 6 Saturday morning after a fatal collision claimed one life in Georgian Bluffs.

    According to Grey Bruce OPP, one person was killed on Saturday following a car crash in Georgian Bluffs.

    As a result, Highway 6 is closed northbound from Springmount to Grey Road 17 for the investigation.

    Members of the public are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

    It currently remains unclear the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, the identity of the deceased, or when the highway will reopen.

    OPP said additional updates will be provided when available.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, while anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

